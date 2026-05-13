Today, Wednesday, May 13, in Aberystwyth is looking grey with steady rain and brisk winds. Temperatures peak near 11°C, falling to about 7°C later. Showers could persist, offering few bright spells. It’s a damp start, with conditions staying unsettled for most of the day. Expect occasional heavier bursts too, briefly.
Tomorrow brings more rain, with drizzle on and off through the morning. Temperatures should reach about 10°C, though nights dip near 5°C. Skies remain mostly cloudy, but a few dry spells might appear. Showers stay moderate, meaning rain could linger at various times. Breezes continue, but are slightly gentler overall.
Friday promises patchy rain, yet some breaks in the clouds could emerge. Temperatures near 10°C keep it cool, and overnight lows hover about 4°C. Early drizzle may give way to lighter showers in the afternoon. Winds lower a touch, making conditions calmer while dampness persists in many areas through Friday.
This weekend begins with Saturday seeing patchy rain and occasional cloudy spells. Daytime readings reach near 11°C, while evenings slip to about 8°C. Some drizzle might arise, but calmer breezes offer a break from stronger gusts earlier. Periods of overcast skies remain likely, though brief drier windows could occur too.
Sunday maintains a similar trend, with rain likely and moderate cloud cover dominating. Temperatures settle near 12°C, dipping to about 9°C after dark. Lighter winds persist, although showers may become heavier now and then. Occasional sunny breaks are possible but short-lived, leaving much of the day grey and damp overall too.
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