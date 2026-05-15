Today, Friday, May 15, in Aberystwyth, the weather forecast indicates patchy rain with temperatures about 10°C. A few sunnier intervals may emerge, but expect occasional showers through much of the day. Breezes can pick up by late afternoon, giving a fresh feel as evening approaches. A cool breeze is likely overnight.
Tomorrow continues with patchy rain, accompanied by sudden drizzles and moderate winds. Temperatures near 11°C keep things fairly cool, so light rain could linger off and on. Overcast skies remain possible, and those showers will likely persist into late evening, bringing a damp mood overall. Occasional gusts might develop.
This weekend features moderate rain on Sunday, leaving little room for extended sunshine. Temperatures about 11°C stay consistent, with heavier bursts possible in the afternoon. Gentle breezes might offer brief clearing spells, but those unsettled conditions appear set to continue into the night. Brief spells of calm may interrupt downpours.
Monday is also shaping up to be rainy, marked by intermittent drizzle and thick cloud cover. Temperatures near 11°C persist, keeping the atmosphere cool. Patchy rain might dominate for most of the morning, and occasional bursts could spill over into the afternoon, limiting any significant dryness. Expect grey skies.
Tuesday hints at patchy rain once more, though temperatures near 13°C will feel milder. A brisk breeze could blow through at intervals, making conditions fluctuate between damp and breezy. Those light showers would likely remain a factor, so the day stays unsettled with a chance of brighter breaks. Occasional brief dryness.
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