Today, Wednesday, August 27, sees moderate rain and breezy conditions through much of the day. Early conditions bring temperatures about 12°C, climbing near 18°C by the afternoon. Showers might ease briefly later, but skies remain mostly grey. Lightning is unlikely, yet drizzle may linger in certain spots through the evening.
Tomorrow stays unsettled, with moderate rain persisting. Early drizzle keeps roads damp as temperatures near 12°C rise to about 15°C. Occasional heavier bursts develop, and pockets of lighter showers linger into the evening. Brief breaks may appear, but skies generally remain overcast. Stronger winds could arrive unexpectedly by late afternoon.
Friday continues the damp trend, though some drier interludes might emerge. Morning sees temperatures close to 13°C, possibly climbing near 17°C by midday. Intermittent drizzle intersperses with moderate rain spells, creating a varied forecast. Occasional gusts could pick up, but calmer conditions might follow late afternoon. Skies stay mostly grey.
This weekend kicks off with Saturday featuring moderate rain and a brisk breeze. Temperatures hover near 13°C at dawn, climbing close to 18°C later. Showers remain frequent, accompanied by sporadic lighter drizzle at times. Wind speeds may pick up considerably, giving occasional gusty periods throughout daytime hours. Expect continuing rain.
Sunday also looks rainy, with moderate downpours visiting regularly. Early hours see temperatures near 11°C, peaking about 16°C by midday. Showers vary in intensity, occasionally easing before returning with renewed force. Conditions remain cool and damp, wrapping up the week in Aberystwyth with persistent wet weather. No real dryness expected.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.