Today, Thursday, March 12, rain is expected throughout the day, promoting damp conditions. Persistent showers and breezy conditions may dominate, with temperatures near 11°C and dipping to about 6°C after dark. Local weather in Aberystwyth highlights gusty winds that could make it feel colder, but no intense storms are predicted.
Tomorrow brings a mix of rain and snow showers. Intervals of heavier bursts might occur, so expect temperatures near 6°C by midday and about 3°C overnight. Although unsettled, conditions are less likely to produce harsh winds, offering some respite from the blustery weather earlier. This forecast indicates persistently wintry elements.
Conditions on Saturday stay unsettled with patchy rain and occasional drizzle. Temperatures near 7°C should persist through the afternoon, dropping to about 3°C after sunset. Light winds appear more manageable, though frequent showers remain possible, ensuring a damp atmosphere that contrasts with any fleeting dry breaks. Expect lulls amid showers.
Sunday is expected to remain showery with occasional drizzle, keeping temperatures near 8°C and falling to about 3°C later. Sleet cannot be ruled out, though rain appears more likely during daylight hours. Skies may brighten briefly, but lingering clouds suggest grey conditions remain dominant over the region. Dryness might occur.
Monday looks milder but still cloudy, with patchy rain occasionally drifting in. Temperatures near 9°C could peak around midday, then slip to about 4°C as evening approaches. Winds seem moderate rather than gusty, and showers should be less frequent compared to recent days, offering a calmer forecast but remain possible.
