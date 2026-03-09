Today in Aberystwyth brings moderate rain and lengthy showers, making for a damp weather forecast. Light drizzle appears early, with heavier bursts likely by midday. Temperatures near 11°C should persist throughout, though gentle winds mean it might stay relatively mild. Patchy rain could linger into the evening, maintaining a wet outlook.
Tomorrow carries on with showery intervals, featuring patchy rain and occasional brighter spots. Expect temperatures about 10°C as winds pick up, creating a brisk sensation at times. Any brief lulls in rainfall may provide short breaks from dampness, but clouds will dominate and keep the day mostly grey.
Wednesday, March 11 looks rain-soaked, with moderate showers continuing for much of the day. Temperatures near 8°C can feel chillier in occasional gusts, so persistent wet spells remain likely. Skies stay overcast, limiting any sunshine. A few lighter breaks might appear late afternoon, yet heavier rain could still return.
Thursday maintains a similarly damp forecast, bringing moderate rain that may turn heavier at times. Temperatures about 10°C combine with strong winds, creating blustery conditions. Dampness will extend across daylight hours, and scattered downpours could intensify by evening. Even so, occasional drizzle might offer brief pauses before more showers arrive.
Friday ends the week on a showery note, with patchy rain throughout and temperatures near 7°C. A chilly breeze might keep conditions feeling unseasonably cool, and further rainfall is forecast off and on. This weekend promises no major respite either, as largely unsettled weather patterns remain set to dominate the days ahead.
This article was automatically generated
