Today, Friday, March 13, brings moderate rain in Aberystwyth, with temperatures about 5°C and gusty winds. Overnight sleet and a chance of snow showers taper off by midday, replaced by persistent showers. Spells of drizzle dominate late afternoon, creating a damp, breezy vibe heading into evening. Misty spells may appear briefly.
Tomorrow remains unsettled, featuring patchy light rain and drizzle across much of the day. Temperatures near 7°C may feel less chilly, though clouds linger and occasional bursts of heavier rain could appear. Brief breaks of sunshine are possible, but grey skies largely prevail overall, keeping conditions damp. Morning cloudiness might hamper visibility.
This weekend keeps the rain pattern going on Sunday, as temperatures near 8°C support steady showers. Intervals of drizzle appear throughout the morning, while breezy spells might pick up later. Sleet remains possible overnight, but most areas experience plain rain, making for yet another damp day. Occasional gusts could intensify briefly.
Expect patchy rain nearby on Monday, with temperatures near 8°C. Drizzle continues through daylight hours, accompanied by moderate winds. Occasional dryness may break up wet spells, but clouds hold strong. Later in the evening, conditions could briefly calm before light showers resume overnight. Light winds may shift midday.
Skies look mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with faint chances of drizzle and temperatures about 11°C. Gentle spells of sunshine may develop, yet lingering clouds remain. Rain risk looks lower compared to prior days, though a passing shower remains possible, keeping conditions unsettled. Brief patches of sun may appear.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.