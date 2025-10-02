Today, Thursday, October 2, in Aberystwyth is wet with heavy rain dominating much of the day and occasional lighter bursts in the afternoon. Conditions remain overcast, and breezes might strengthen, especially near midday. Showers could turn briefly intense later, but they might ease toward the evening. Temperatures near 16°C, with lows about 12°C, keep things mild despite the downpours and ensure a damp atmosphere.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain persisting, with a few drizzly intervals that could last through midday. Conditions stay unsettled and occasionally windy, particularly in coastal spots. Patchy cloud cover and overcast skies dominate, so sunshine will be scarce. Temperatures hover about 15°C through the day, and evening values settle near 12°C for a cool finish.
This weekend begins with patchy rain on Saturday, leading to scattered showers for long stretches across the region. Gusty winds may arise intermittently, adding to the damp feel. Conditions often appear chilly, with highs near 12°C and overnight drops about 11°C. Thick cloud cover remains likely, limiting any brighter breaks.
Rain carries on Sunday in brief spells, though occasional lulls may emerge during midday. Temperatures reach near 14°C, dropping about 11°C overnight, while light but persistent breezes maintain a fresh edge. Overcast skies dominate, and any sunshine should be fleeting. At times, drizzle lingers, but heavier pulses seem less likely.
An unsettled trend continues Monday. Temperatures rise near 15°C by early afternoon, with lows about 12°C overnight. Overcast periods persist, and gaps in cloud are expected. Breezy weather may appear, nothing intense.
This article was automatically generated
