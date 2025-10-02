Today, Thursday, October 2, in Aberystwyth is wet with heavy rain dominating much of the day and occasional lighter bursts in the afternoon. Conditions remain overcast, and breezes might strengthen, especially near midday. Showers could turn briefly intense later, but they might ease toward the evening. Temperatures near 16°C, with lows about 12°C, keep things mild despite the downpours and ensure a damp atmosphere.