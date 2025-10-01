Patchy rain arrives today in Aberystwyth on Wednesday, October 1, bringing gentle clouds and temperatures near 16°C by midday. The weather forecast suggests occasional drizzle early on, but brighter spells should develop later. A moderate breeze keeps things fresh, making this a changeable start to the week.
Tomorrow ushers in moderate rain with bursts of heavier showers possible. Temperatures about 16°C combine with stronger gusts, delivering a breezy feeling. Clouds dominate the sky, but occasional breaks might appear for brief dryness, offering a slight respite from persistent wet spells.
Friday continues the rainy theme, though temperatures approximately 16°C provide mild conditions. Showers look set to linger through the afternoon, and gusty winds may accompany the damp weather. Brief sunny intervals could materialise, but most areas stay under grey skies, maintaining a consistent downpour.
This weekend sees heavier rain on Saturday, with temperatures close to 12°C creating a cooler atmosphere. Blustery winds might intensify, prompting periods of persistent rainfall that keep conditions feeling unsettled. Limited brighter spells remain possible, yet the overall outlook favours damp, breezy weather across much of the region.
Sunday offers patchy rain in many areas, and temperatures near 13°C should feel mild despite the chance of drizzle. Wind speeds ease slightly, but showers are likely to continue. Intervals of dryness could emerge later in the day, delivering a welcome break from the wetter conditions that have prevailed. Occasional wind gusts might pick up into the evening, though rainfall intensity should gradually decrease at times, leaving the possibility of calmer skies overnight.
