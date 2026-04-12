This weekend promises patchy rain nearby, with temperatures about 12°C. Intermittent showers could pop up, but occasional brighter spells might break through. Light drizzle remains possible, yet some intervals could stay dry. These conditions round off the week on a mild note, though rain remains a consistent feature. Clouds are not expected to clear, and occasional gusts should be monitored, though any stronger blasts appear less likely compared to earlier in the week.