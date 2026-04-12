There is moderate rain expected today, Monday, February 26, with temperatures about 9°C. Showers are set to last throughout the afternoon, and conditions may feel breezy. This forecast for Aberystwyth points to widespread rain, making it likely that heavier bursts could appear from time to time.
Tomorrow could see patchy rain nearby and temperatures near 9°C. Drizzle may emerge later, but calmer winds are expected. Conditions appear unsettled, though any breaks in the rain will be brief. Skies remain mostly cloudy, with occasional light showers visiting during the evening.
The next day brings higher temperatures around 12°C, along with the possibility of drizzle. Early sunshine might give way to overcast skies, and scattered damp spells are likely. These weather conditions should persist for much of the afternoon, offering only brief glimpses of brightness.
The following day sees moderate rain, with temperatures near 12°C. Showers will linger at times, keeping conditions soggy and occasionally gusty. Any drier moments may be short-lived, as fresh outbreaks of rain could develop into the evening. Overall, a wet and grey period continues.
This weekend promises patchy rain nearby, with temperatures about 12°C. Intermittent showers could pop up, but occasional brighter spells might break through. Light drizzle remains possible, yet some intervals could stay dry. These conditions round off the week on a mild note, though rain remains a consistent feature. Clouds are not expected to clear, and occasional gusts should be monitored, though any stronger blasts appear less likely compared to earlier in the week.
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