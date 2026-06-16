Today is Tuesday, June 16, in Aberystwyth, offering mild conditions early on with mist lingering at dawn. Patchy rain could develop by midday, though sunny spells may break through. Temperatures near 17°C will feel comfortable, with lows about 13°C later. Light rain remains possible into the evening.
Tomorrow looks a bit dull with patchy rain expected from morning until late afternoon. Overcast skies remain likely, and temperatures close to 16°C could dip near 12°C overnight. Brief breaks of brighter weather are possible, but more showers are set to persist. Drizzle remains possible too.
Conditions on Thursday may bring occasional drizzle and overcast spells through midday. Misty intervals could clear for a while, giving a chance of a mild afternoon with temperatures about 18°C. Light showers could reappear at times, but calmer winds might keep things feeling pleasant. Evening cloudiness remains likely, though no heavy downpours are expected.
Friday should see a mix of sunny spells and cloud cover throughout the day. Temperatures near 20°C could drop to about 15°C once darkness falls. A mostly dry outlook may prevail, though occasional patches of mist could drift in. Rain seems unlikely, offering brighter skies for many hours. Sunshine remains fairly steady.
This weekend brings moderate rain at times, with heavier pulses possible around midday. Temperatures hover near 17°C, dipping about 13°C later on. Cloudy skies and steady showers could dominate much of the day. Drier spells may appear briefly, but the chance of a clear break looks limited. Occasional drizzle remains possible.
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