Today, Friday, June 12, feels mostly overcast with patchy rain lingering at times. Temperatures near 16°C and lows around 13°C create mild conditions, though light rain might hover again in the early hours. Breezy winds ease by afternoon, bringing brief sunny spells before nightfall, maintaining comfortable weather.
Tomorrow begins the weekend on a slightly cooler note, with temperatures about 14°C and lows near 11°C. Clouds dominate much of the day, but occasional sunshine peeks through. Light drizzle could surface later on, yet gentle winds keep things comfortable overall, offering a pleasant mix of conditions. Evening remains calm, allowing for mild transitions overnight.
This weekend continues on Sunday with highs near 15°C and lows about 10°C. Overcast skies persist, though sporadic breaks allow glimpses of sunshine. Rain remains unlikely, so the day stays largely dry and calm. Winds blow softly, ensuring temperatures feel mild throughout daylight hours.
Monday sees patchy rain returning, with temperatures about 18°C and lows near 10°C. Many clouds linger overhead, but a few sunlit intervals brighten the late morning. Light drizzle may appear toward evening, though winds stay modest, making for a relaxed start to the new week.
Tuesday reaches warmer territory, with highs near 19°C and lows about 13°C. Partly cloudy skies dominate, broken by moments of bright sunshine in the afternoon. Any rain remains minimal, letting the day stay pleasantly mild. Conditions should be ideal for exploring spots like Aberystwyth, as calm winds wrap up the evening. Late-night clouds may drift in without significant downpours.
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