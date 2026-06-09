Today, Tuesday, June 9, is shaping up with moderate rain set to spread throughout the day. Breezy winds could pick up strength, keeping the air cool and maintaining temperatures near 13°C. Around Aberystwyth, heavier bursts are possible in the afternoon, although some lighter showers may appear. Cloud cover stays dominant, limiting any glimpses of sunshine.
Tomorrow brings another damp session as moderate rain continues and brisk winds ease only slightly. Temperatures about 13°C hold steady, making the outlook feel similar to today. Cloudbound skies remain in control, and the local weather forecast indicates further showers, though occasional breaks might arise.
Thursday continues the wet theme with bursts of moderate rain interspersed by overcast periods. Temperatures near 14°C might feel slightly warmer, but lingering moisture keeps any fleeting sunshine at bay. Winds calm down a touch, yet sudden showers remain possible, meaning the local climate stays decidedly unsettled through much of the day.
Friday shows signs of lighter rain, though patchy drizzle could linger around midday. Temperatures near 17°C may offer a slight lift, bringing a milder feel to the local weather. Cloud cover persists, but occasional breaks might usher in a few rays of sunshine. Overall, conditions remain mixed and unpredictable.
This weekend finally turns brighter, with ample sunshine likely to push temperatures about 22°C. Gentle breezes replace earlier gusts, and skies appear clearer for longer stretches. Any lingering clouds should thin out, delivering a warmer, more stable outlook. Rain risk stays minimal, promising a pleasant break from recent downpours.
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