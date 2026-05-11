Today, Monday, May 11, in Aberystwyth brings patchy rain through midday. Conditions gradually ease later on, offering a chance of brighter skies by late afternoon. Temperatures hover near 11°C, dipping to about 4°C overnight. Breezes stay brisk, but skies should clear a bit before midnight. Some sunshine may peek through.
Tomorrow looks quite damp as patchy rain lingers. Showers could appear during midday, but a few dry spells might break through the clouds. Afternoon highs rest near 12°C, while any overnight dip stays about 5°C. Winds remain moderate, providing a gentle breeze without much relief or chill from the drizzle.
Wednesday brings heavier rain and stronger winds, creating a soggy day. Moderate downpours may persist and feel chilly, with brief lulls hinting at possible breaks. Temperatures reach about 10°C, though gusts near 27 mph will make it feel cooler. Evening hours remain damp, keeping skies grey without significant change overnight.
Thursday should see patchy rain easing slightly. Cloud cover stays dominant for many hours, with occasional overcast spells. Temperatures climb about 10°C, but breezes remain noticeable. Skies may brighten at times, though quick drizzles remain possible. Late evening appears calmer, yet conditions stay mostly cloudy, holding overnight lows near 7°C.
Friday might bring periods of rain, gradually shifting into lighter showers by late afternoon. Temperatures peak near 12°C, keeping things mild despite occasional gusts. Some heavier bursts could appear early on, though intensity may fade by evening. Conditions remain cloudy overnight, wrapping up the working week on a damp note.
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