Wednesday, June 3 looks damp, with moderate rain drifting across many areas. Cloud cover stays persistent, and a few heavy bursts may occur. Temperatures about 15°C and dipping near 10°C overnight, keeping conditions cool. Fresh breezes could appear, giving the day an unsettled feel. Rainfall remains likely throughout the evening.
Tomorrow brings another wet spell, with steady rain affecting various spots, including Aberystwyth. Occasional drizzle may turn heavier at times, though some brief brighter intervals could sneak through. Temperatures near 13°C, dropping about 11°C later on. Gusty winds might persist, but cloud coverage remains the main feature through the day.
Friday sees patchy rain hanging around, though showers might be less intense. Conditions stay mostly overcast, with short-lived breaks of dryness here and there. Temperatures about 14°C and dipping near 9°C keep things on the cooler side. Gentle breezes complement the damp atmosphere, maintaining an unsettled vibe through the afternoon.
This weekend looks rainy again on Saturday, with moderate downpours dominating the scene. Temperatures about 14°C, dropping near 11°C, bring a slight chill. Breezy spells remain possible, adding to the changeable conditions. Intermittent drizzle may develop later, and heavier bursts cannot be ruled out during the day. Showers remain likely.
Sunday continues the unsettled trend, though patchy rain may ease briefly. Temperatures near 16°C and around 10°C overnight suggest a milder day overall. Light rain showers appear possible, with the potential for occasional brighter spells. Cloud cover stays persistent, and heavier bursts could still materialise if conditions shift at times.
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