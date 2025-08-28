Today, Thursday, August 28, brings moderate rain in Aberystwyth for much of the day, with frequent showers expected overnight. Temperatures about 16°C keep conditions cool, and light drizzle may linger thanks to steady cloud cover.
Tomorrow brings another day of moderate rain, although a few breaks in showers could appear. Temperatures near 16°C remain likely, creating a mildly damp forecast that persists into the afternoon. Light drizzle may transition into steadier rain again by evening, keeping skies cloudy and conditions unsettled. Gentle breezes are possible, contributing to a rather damp vibe.
This weekend sees Saturday arriving with more moderate rain and occasional drizzle. Temperatures around 17°C make for slightly higher readings, yet forecasts still indicate showers scattered through the daylight hours. Cloudy periods might offer brief respite, but bursts of rain are set to return, driven by persistent weather patterns. Gusty winds could enhance the overall unsettled feel.
The second half of the weekend, Sunday, holds onto moderate rain, with temperatures near 16°C maintaining a cooler trend. Consistent drizzle could linger, though brief dryer spells may slip in at times. Showers remain likely by late afternoon, and heavier bursts are not ruled out.
A new week arrives on Monday with patchy rain nearby and temperatures near 16°C. Scattered showers return by midday, featuring light drizzle and occasional heavier bursts. Skies look cloudy, while brief intervals of milder weather might emerge between spells of rain. Overall, unsettled conditions linger gently well into the rest of the extended week.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
