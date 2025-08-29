Today, Friday, August 29, in Aberystwyth sees moderate rain most of the day, with occasional lighter bursts in the morning. Temperatures near 17°C are expected, so it might feel a bit cool in the evening. Clouds dominate, and some spots of drizzle will linger into late night, staying fairly persistent.
Tomorrow continues with gusty winds and moderate rain, bringing a breezy feel. Temperatures about 18°C are likely, with patchy drizzle early on and heavier downpours towards late afternoon. Evenings remain damp, and skies stay mostly grey, though a brief lull may appear briefly before nightfall. Winds could strengthen slightly overnight.
This weekend sees more wet conditions on Sunday. Temperatures near 17°C keep the day mild, although showers persist throughout. Expect heavier spells by the afternoon, accompanied by cloudy skies. Gradual clearing might come late, but rain remains frequent, especially in sheltered areas. Winds stay moderate, contributing to a damp feeling.
Rain lingers Monday, with temperatures about 16°C. Showers are widespread early on, then moderate patches appear in the afternoon. Periodic drizzle is likely, and clouds stick around. Breezier gusts may develop as evening approaches, potentially ushering in another spell of moisture. Nighttime looks generally overcast, keeping the region rather gloomy.
Tuesday maintains damp conditions, featuring occasional moderate rain and temperatures near 16°C. Early hours could see scattered showers that intensify later. Brief brighter spells might break through, but unsettled weather persists. Lighter winds offer some relief, yet wet patches are common. Drizzle is likely overnight, rounding off a soggy stretch.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.