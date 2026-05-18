In Aberystwyth, today, Monday, May 18, moderate rain is set to dominate, with temperatures near 12°C. Damp conditions will persist, and bursts of light showers may appear through the evening. Overcast skies are also expected, creating a grey atmosphere for much of the day. Though the air might feel a bit chilly, it stays near 12°C.
Tomorrow should continue the rainy spell, with moderate showers and temperatures about 13°C. Cloud cover could remain heavy, and occasional downpours may arrive. Some breaks in the clouds are possible, but drizzles are set to return by late afternoon, keeping conditions fairly soggy throughout the day.
Wednesday sees patchy rain lingering, accompanied by temperatures near 15°C. Intervals of drier weather might show up, but damp spells are still likely, especially in the morning. The midday period could bring fewer showers, offering a brief respite, although the forecast remains somewhat unsettled.
Thursday looks a touch brighter, with patchy rain easing and temperatures near 18°C. Some sunny intervals may appear at times, helping the day feel milder. While not entirely dry, the rain should be lighter and less widespread, signalling a gradual shift toward friendlier conditions.
Friday could bring partly cloudy skies and temperatures about 19°C, suggesting more warmth just in time for this weekend. Sunny spells are likely in the afternoon, with minimal chance of rain expected. Conditions look calmer overall, marking a pleasant end to the working week. Overall, the weather forecast for that day points toward a mild atmosphere, making Friday feel uplifting.
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