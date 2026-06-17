Today (Wednesday, June 17) brings frequent spells of moderate rain with a few brighter spells in between. Temperatures sit near 16°C, creating a cool feel. Drizzle may linger on and off, though the late afternoon could offer brief dry breaks. No strong winds are predicted, keeping conditions fairly steady overall.
Tomorrow looks damp with patchy rain occasionally breaking into overcast skies. Temperatures hover about 18°C, resulting in a milder feeling. Rainfall may be hit-and-miss, but sunny glimpses could emerge later. The day should remain mostly cloudy, though any heavier bursts seem less likely. Overall, conditions remain moderate and fairly calm.
Friday witnesses a mix of patchy rain and drier intervals with temperatures near 20°C. Brief light showers could develop, but sunshine may break through at times. Clouds look prominent, yet heavier downpours appear unlikely. Conditions feel slightly warmer overall, offering mild air without too much humidity across many local spots.
Saturday might bring patchy rain nearby, with temperatures about 16°C offering a fresh feel. Skies appear partly sunny at times, though mist could linger early on. Showers look light and scattered, leaving occasional dry spells throughout the day. No intense rainfall is expected, keeping things relatively settled in many places.
Sunday promises partly cloudy skies, with temperatures near 20°C delivering a pleasant warmth. Limited chance of rain keeps conditions dry for longer spells, though a few clouds may drift across the region. Gentle breezes accompany the mild air, ensuring a generally comfortable atmosphere around Aberystwyth throughout much of the day.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.