Today features moderate rain in Aberystwyth, with temperatures near 14°C and brisk winds as high as about 34 mph. Tuesday, November 11, holds strong chances of steady rainfall, possibly about 9 mm through the day. A low near 8°C arrives later, keeping conditions rainy and slightly chilly after sunset.
Tomorrow remains unsettled, with moderate rain once more. Temperatures about 14°C dominate midday, while nights dip near 11°C. Winds ease a bit, hovering closer to 19 mph, though passing showers may still feel persistent. Occasional heavier bursts could appear, but calmer spells will break up the downpours.
Thursday carries on with notable drizzle, reaching highs near 13°C by midday. Rain continues off and on, but intensity may wane by late afternoon. Overnight lows hover about 10°C, providing mild conditions overall. Winds slacken further, giving a brief respite, though patchy rain could linger into the evening hours.
Friday appears stormy, with moderate rain and gusts possibly topping near 37 mph. Afternoon readings sit about 9°C, and evenings lower to about 8°C. Extra cloud cover keeps skies grey, with waves of heavier showers at times. Conditions remain unsettled, offering limited breaks from the rain.
This weekend focuses on patchy rain, with daytime highs near 12°C. Nights slip to about 9°C, ensuring mild but damp weather. Cloud cover remains extensive, though the overall rainfall is less intense than earlier days. Brief intervals of dryness might appear, but a light drizzle could return sporadically. Despite softer winds about 15 mph, conditions generally stay fairly wet.
This article was automatically generated
