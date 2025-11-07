Today brings patchy rain and occasional drizzle, with temperatures near 13°C and lows about 10°C. Friday, November 7, will feel damp, though some cloudy breaks appear. Showers remain likely through midday, but short spells of dryness may emerge later. Winds could increase slightly, keeping conditions cool. Expect occasional drizzle too.
Tomorrow sees lingering showers, with temperatures near 12°C and lows about 8°C. Brief sunny intervals might appear, though drizzle could persist throughout the day. Winds stay moderate, so conditions remain manageable. Late afternoon may bring passing rain, but occasional breaks in cloud cover provide a welcome, albeit brief, pleasant reprieve.
This weekend on Sunday holds moderate rain, with readings about 12°C. Cloudy skies are likely all day, occasionally punctuated by heavier showers. Conditions stay unsettled, and lighter moments might occur between rainy spells. Aberystwyth could experience gustier winds, though dryness remains rather fleeting. Evening hours may see continued damp weather.
A fresh start arrives Monday with unsettled conditions, featuring patchy rain drifting in from early morning. Temperatures hover near 12°C, dipping to about 8°C overnight. Periods of drizzle are possible while occasional brighter interludes might appear. Clouds persist throughout most hours, and late showers could maintain a generally damp atmosphere.
The pattern continues Tuesday with temperatures about 14°C and rather significant cloud cover. Overcast skies remain likely, accompanied by occasional patches of rain. Gentle breezes might build gradually, yet some dry intervals could still arise. Showers stay possible late into the evening, ensuring that unsettled weather lingers throughout the day.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.