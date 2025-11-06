Monday rounds off the forecast with patchy rain returning and highs near 11°C. Mornings could feel chilly at about 8°C, though the day should stay relatively mild. Light rain may visit sporadically, but breaks in the clouds are possible. Conditions for the following days remain unsettled. Rainfall chances persist well into the evening, though not constantly. Mild breezes could shift now and then, but nothing significant is on the horizon. Cloud cover remains fairly dominant.