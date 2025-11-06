Today, Thursday, November 6, in Aberystwyth brings patchy rain with temperatures near 15°C and a minimum of about 11°C. Occasional drizzle may appear, and skies stay cloudy. The breeze remains gentle, so any rain shouldn’t feel too intense throughout the day.
Tomorrow sees more patchy rain, with highs near 13°C and lows about 10°C. Showers could pop up at various times, keeping conditions cool. A brisker wind might blow in, but nothing too wild. Skies might brighten briefly in the afternoon before clouds return.
This weekend starts cloudy on Saturday, with temperatures near 12°C and a low of about 9°C. Patchy rain lingers, and it could become steady for a while. Gusts may pick up, but conditions should calm later. Some lighter spells appear, yet wet weather remains likely.
Sunday continues the wet spell, hovering near 13°C and dropping to about 11°C. There’s a decent chance of rainfall persisting, sometimes moderate in intensity. Grey skies dominate, and any brief dryness might be fleeting. Luckily, no big chill is expected, so it’s mostly damp and mild.
Monday rounds off the forecast with patchy rain returning and highs near 11°C. Mornings could feel chilly at about 8°C, though the day should stay relatively mild. Light rain may visit sporadically, but breaks in the clouds are possible. Conditions for the following days remain unsettled. Rainfall chances persist well into the evening, though not constantly. Mild breezes could shift now and then, but nothing significant is on the horizon. Cloud cover remains fairly dominant.
This article was automatically generated
