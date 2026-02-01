Today, Sunday, February 1, in Aberystwyth, moderate rain is likely to linger from morning until night, bringing steady showers and occasional drizzle. Winds may feel brisk, but conditions should remain relatively mild with temperatures about 7°C. Cloudy skies dominate, creating a damp atmosphere for this weather update.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain, though less intense than today. Temperatures may hover near 8°C, accompanied by stronger gusts throughout the afternoon. Occasional cloudy spells could turn to brief drizzle, but extended downpours seem unlikely. A cooler breeze adds a crisp feel to this forecast, keeping weather watchers prepared.
The next day brings cooler conditions with a maximum near 5°C. Rainy spells are expected, with drizzle persisting into midday. Cloud cover remains extensive, creating subdued light. Gusty winds might pick up, causing a chilly feel. A chance of intermittent showers remains likely through late afternoon. Overall, an unsettled day is on the horizon for local weather enthusiasts.
Moving on, partial sunshine emerges with temperatures about 8°C. A break from early-week rain is likely, so skies should appear brighter. Spots of clouds remain, but clear intervals might offer a welcome change. Dry conditions and moderate breezes are expected, making it a calmer day overall.
This final forecast day indicates patchy rain returning, with temperatures near 8°C. Showers could arrive in the morning into the afternoon, shifting between drizzle and heavier bursts. Overcast skies dominate much of the time, though occasional breaks may occur. Expect noticeable winds, reinforcing a cool feel for those following this weather update.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.