Today, Thursday, January 29, in Aberystwyth features clear skies early on, turning cloudy by midday with patchy rain likely. Light drizzle may develop by evening, with temperatures near 7°C. Overcast spells are also in the forecast. Gentle breezes might accompany the changing conditions, especially towards late afternoon. However, dryness might fade fast.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain through much of the day. Drizzle could linger, and occasional breaks in the cloud might appear. Temperatures about 8°C are expected. Skies may remain grey into the evening, although brief respite from showers is possible. Cloudiness looks set to dominate daylight. Morning clouds could turn heavier.
Saturday maintains the showery trend, marked by moderate rain on and off. Patchy conditions might clear briefly, yet drizzle remains possible. Temperatures about 8°C continue. Overcast intervals could develop late in the afternoon, and lighter showers may persist well into nighttime hours. Forecast remains unsettled. Sudden breaks might bring sunshine.
This weekend extends into Sunday with patchy rain in the forecast. Intervals of sunshine may emerge, though overcast periods are also likely. Daytime highs near 7°C should persist. Misty conditions could appear overnight, and drizzle might return occasionally during the late evening. Weather remains changeable. More cloud possible midday.
Monday signals moderate rain returning, occasionally blending with drizzle. Cloudy spells loom and brief dry interludes remain possible. Temperatures near 8°C are on track. Intermittent showers may occur, with heavier downpours possible after midday. Skies could brighten briefly, but any clear spells are likely short-lived. Evening might stay damp.
