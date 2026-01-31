Today, Saturday, January 31, sets the tone for this weekend with moderate rain in Aberystwyth, and daytime temperatures hover near 7°C and evening lows rest about 4°C. Rainfall remains consistent, with passing drizzle and occasional heavier bursts. Skies stay grey, with windy spells later, but no extreme conditions are expected.
Tomorrow stays rainy, with moderate showers persisting into the afternoon. Daytime readings reach about 7°C, then fall near 4°C at night. Misty spells and drizzle can crop up, making conditions quite damp. Overcast skies dominate for most of the day, though breaks in rain might appear occasionally.
Expect Monday to keep things chilly, with daytime figures near 6°C and nighttime values dipping to about 2°C. Patchy rain arrives sporadically, in between cloudy intervals. Gusty winds may accompany these showers, but extended downpours seem less frequent. Conditions remain unsettled, though not as wet as previous days.
Tuesday reverses the trend slightly with moderate rain returning. Temperatures climb to about 8°C, while evenings sit near 5°C. Rainfall could strengthen at points, alongside gustier winds. Cloud cover stays thick across the region, allowing limited brightness. Intermittent lighter showers punctuate heavier spells throughout the afternoon and evening.
Looking forward to Wednesday, patchy rain continues. Daytime peaks hover near 8°C, and nighttime dips stay about 6°C. Bursts of drizzle might persist, alongside occasional drier gaps. Winds remain strong, and heavier patches of rain may develop later, shaping an unsettled day. Conditions persist, maintaining an unsettled outlook for the remainder of the week, with occasional showers.
This article was automatically generated
