Today, Wednesday, January 28, features partly cloudy skies and calm conditions in the local weather forecast. Early morning sees some clear patches, gradually giving way to light cloud cover by midday. Winds stay gentle, and temperatures near 8°C offer a comfortable feel under occasional sunshine for much of the day.
Tomorrow brings thicker cloud cover, with patchy rain likely later on. The morning remains mostly dry, though overcast skies could linger. Breezes pick up by midday, heightening the chance of drizzly spells. Temperatures about 7°C keep the air cool, yet a few brighter intervals could appear briefly, though not guaranteed.
Friday looks unsettled as occasional drizzle weaves through overcast periods. Morning hours start grey, but fleeting patches of sunshine might sneak through by lunchtime. Temperatures close to 8°C sustain a somewhat mild feel, although showers could return late afternoon. Winds remain moderate, reinforcing a generally damp but not chilly vibe.
This weekend begins on Saturday with early-morning rain showers possibly lingering until midday. Skies brighten occasionally, offering short-lived clear spells. Temperatures near 9°C hover at a pleasant level, while winds stay calmer than previous days. Light rain could reappear as evening approaches, but extended drenchings look less likely this time.
Sunday remains slightly breezy, with further showers drifting across the region. Cloud cover dominates for much of the day, though occasional sunny intervals may break through. Temperatures about 9°C keep conditions moderately warm, but gusts add a brisk edge. Gradual clearing could arrive later on, hinting at calmer weather ahead in Aberystwyth.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.