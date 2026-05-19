Today, Tuesday, May 19, in Aberystwyth brings moderate rainfall for most of the day, with heavier bursts likely from morning onward. Temperatures peak near 14°C, dipping about 11°C overnight. Showers remain widespread, creating a cool and damp atmosphere throughout this coastal area. Wind gusts may pick up briefly, making conditions feel chillier at times.
Tomorrow ushers in patchy rain by early morning, gradually shifting to lighter showers in the afternoon. Daytime readings near 14°C pair with lows about 11°C, offering a slightly milder feel compared to earlier. Although drizzle remains probable, occasional breaks could let in some sunshine.
Expect overcast skies on Thursday, with mild breezes likely and high values near 17°C. Overnight temperatures hover about 11°C, ensuring a somewhat comfortable night. A few passing drizzles could occur, but forecast details suggest fewer wet spells than the previous days. Gentle wind speeds keep the day moderate, while the cloudy outlook might allow for occasional bright intervals in the afternoon.
Sunshine is expected on Friday, with daytime highs edging near 20°C and lows about 12°C. Clear skies dominate much of the day, though scattered clouds may wander by. Rain risk appears minimal, indicating a brighter outlook for this late-week period.
This weekend features partly cloudy conditions and a daytime high near 16°C, with nights about 11°C. Early morning mist might linger briefly before revealing a blend of sun and cloud. Light winds keep things gentle, bringing a generally pleasant environment to finish the week. Mist chances reduce significantly by late afternoon.
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