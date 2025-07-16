Today, Wednesday, July 16, in Aberystwyth offers steady rain, occasionally easing into lighter showers. Temperatures near 19°C keep it cool, with gentle breezes adding a chill. Early morning could be about 13°C, so expect a mild start before those clouds thicken again later. Cloud breaks remain limited throughout the afternoon.
Tomorrow, Thursday brings patchy rain with possible mist during early hours. Temperatures about 20°C should feel pleasant, though frequent showers are likely, especially later. Moments of dryness might appear by midday, but keep an eye on changing skies and expect gentle breezes as the clouds shift overhead rather slowly through.
Friday looks brighter but still prone to showers. Temperatures near 19°C offer mild warmth, with brief sunny intervals breaking through. Light rain may linger in the morning, gradually easing as the day progresses. Winds stay relatively calm, allowing for a more comfortable weather experience overall. Cloud cover remains fairly variable.
Saturday sees a mix of cloud and showers. Temperatures near 19°C keep the air mild, though heavier rain could develop by afternoon, bringing a damp spell. Brief dry intervals may appear, but the risk of showers remains high. Gentle winds will prevail, contributing to moderate conditions. Overall, expect occasional drizzle.
Sunday brings cooler conditions, with moderate rain forecast during various parts of the day. Temperatures near 17°C ensure a gentle feel, though persistent wet spells are likely. Cloudy skies dominate, and occasional breaks might be brief. Light breezes add little relief from the damp weather overall. Periods of drizzle linger.
This article was automatically generated
