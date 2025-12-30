Today, Tuesday, December 30, brings partly cloudy skies with no sign of rain. Temperatures sit near 6°C at the peak and drop about 1°C overnight. Skies stay mostly clear, offering sunny spells during daylight. Winds are mild, keeping conditions calm. The atmosphere across Aberystwyth feels brisk but bright. No snow expected.
Tomorrow remains mostly sunny, with temperatures reaching about 5°C and dropping near 1°C overnight. Early hours are clear, though clouds gather late. A slim possibility of light rain hovers around the evening, but conditions look relatively dry during the day. Breezy winds could strengthen slightly by night. No snow expected.
Thursday ushers in unsettled conditions, with patchy rain earlier and scattered showers throughout the day. Temperatures peak near 7°C and hover about 4°C after dark. Light rain is likely at times, though drier intervals may appear. Gusty winds could become noticeable, ensuring a fresh feel outdoors. No snow expected.
Friday looks mixed, starting with rain and possibly turning wintry later. Maximum temperatures hover about 6°C, while lows reach near 0°C. Snow showers may briefly appear, but any accumulations seem light. Winds surge, adding an extra chill. Periods of clearer sky might break through the unsettled spells. No snow expected.
Saturday remains cold with occasional snow flurries. Temperatures climb near 3°C and dip about -1°C overnight. Periods of freezing rain might mix in, creating a slippery feel. Skies may clear briefly between icy bursts, though noticeable chill persists. Breezes moderate somewhat, but crisp air dominates through the afternoon. No sleet.
This article was automatically generated
