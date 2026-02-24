Today begins with patchy rain in the morning but brightens later under sunny intervals. Temperatures near 13°C keep things mild around Aberystwyth. Skies turn clearer during the afternoon, giving occasional cloud cover and fairly gentle wind. Expect a calm end to the day with mostly dry conditions heading into evening.
Tomorrow remains mostly bright with occasional clouds gently drifting in. Temperatures hover about 13°C, and the chance of rain stays relatively low for much of the day. Sunny spells prevail until late afternoon, when scattered showers may appear briefly. Light winds persist, ensuring a gentle atmosphere throughout the daylight hours.
Thursday, February 26 brings moderate rain through much of the day. Temperatures rest near 11°C as heavier bursts pass by midday. Skies remain cloudy, and gusts become more noticeable, intensifying the somewhat damp feeling. Rain persists well into the evening, offering limited breaks in the cloud cover before nightfall arrives.
Friday sees more frequent showers, with moderate rain dominating early hours. Temperatures hover near 10°C, and skies stay overcast. Occasional downpours could linger into midday, though brief spells of lighter rain may appear. Persistent gusts keep conditions unsettled, but as night approaches, intensity gradually lessens, allowing occasional cloud breaks overhead.
This weekend remains windy and damp, with patchy rain appearing on and off. Temperatures sit about 8°C, and intermittent drizzle is likely during daylight. Occasional overcast skies dominate, though lighter conditions could emerge briefly. Wind speeds grow more robust at times, making for a gusty day before settling after sunset.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.