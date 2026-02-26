Today, Thursday, February 26, brings steady rain with temperatures near 10°C. Skies dominate, and showers appear. Local conditions remain unsettled in Aberystwyth. Winds pick up but stay mild enough. The day ends on a damp note, with wet conditions persisting through late evening. Some heavier bursts may develop before midnight.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain ease with temperatures about 8°C. Grey clouds linger, and occasional downpours remain possible. Lighter winds provide a gentle break, though pockets of drizzle stick around. Showers become less frequent later, giving brief dry intervals but generally damp weather throughout. Cloud cover remains persistent throughout the day.
The next day remains cloudy, with temperatures near 9°C and patchy rain at times. Skies offer limited sunshine, but damp spells pop up. Light breezes linger, keeping things cool without being gusty. Expect an occasional light shower before drier conditions settle in for the evening. Light patches of drizzle appear.
This weekend sees a breeze and temperatures near 10°C. Patchy rain arrives on and off, though some breaks in the cloud allow for brief spells. Conditions shift toward gustier winds by late afternoon. Evening hours stay damp, but heavier bursts are less likely, offering dry spells. Gentle breezes linger overnight.
Monday brings moderate rain, with temperatures about 9°C and winds picking up. Showers turn frequent in the morning, then ease by midday. Clouds linger, limiting any sunshine. The evening stays unsettled, with downpours. Lulls occur, but a wet start to the week is on the cards. Rain might continue overnight.
This article was automatically generated
