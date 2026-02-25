Today, Wednesday, February 25, in Aberystwyth brings plenty of cloud with a few breaks early on. Patchy rain arrives later, making for a slightly wet afternoon. Overall, skies remain mostly grey, and breezes stay moderate. Temperatures about 13°C add a mild touch to this weather forecast. Expect occasional lighter showers.
Tomorrow looks wetter, with moderate rain dominating much of the day. Skies stay gloomy, and steady showers persist into the evening. Mist could appear in some spots, though nothing too dense. Temperatures near 10°C keep things cool but not chilly, sustaining a damp feel throughout. Light drizzle may pop up.
Friday comes with patchy rain and occasional clearer spells. Partly cloudy skies could break through in the afternoon, offering a brief glimpse of sun. Light rain might return later, so keep an eye on changing conditions. Temperatures about 9°C bring a fresher vibe to the day. Expect mild breezes overall.
This weekend starts Saturday with occasional patchy rain and periods of overcast. Some brighter intervals may appear, but clouds remain persistent. Temperatures near 9°C ensure a cool feeling, especially under any showers. Light winds prevail, adding to a laid-back atmosphere while scattered drizzle keeps the ground damp. Watch for showers.
Sunday continues that theme, bringing patchy rain with bursts of light rain showers. Overcast spells could dominate, though fleeting cloud breaks may occur. Temperatures about 9°C maintain a moderate feel, and breezy moments might enhance the chill factor slightly. A consistent mix of grey skies and drizzle closes the week.
