Today, Tuesday, February 3, carries wet conditions to Aberystwyth with frequent patches of light rain from morning onward. Temperatures near 5°C keep the forecast cold, and occasional drizzle could linger into the evening. Skies remain mostly grey, with minor breezes around, so expect limited sunshine as showers continue off and on throughout the day.
Tomorrow looks calmer with partly cloudy spells dominating much of the day. Temperatures about 9°C bring a noticeably milder feel, and any wet weather should stay away. Sunshine may break through midday, brightening conditions and countering the earlier damp pattern. Breezes could pick up slightly, but calmer skies remain likely.
Thursday might revert to soggy weather, with patchy showers appearing on and off. Temperatures near 6°C add a cool feel, and drizzle could return by late afternoon. Overcast skies remain in charge, so bright intervals may be scarce. Light breezes may persist, but heavier gusts seem unlikely.
Friday is set for predominantly cloudy conditions, accompanied by light drizzle in places. Temperatures hover near 5°C, ensuring a chilly atmosphere as the day progresses. Rainfall seems probable in the morning, although there could be spells of dryness later. Gentle winds may appear, yet nothing too disruptive is forecast.
This weekend hints at a modest warm-up, with temperatures about 10°C. Occasional rain may appear in the afternoon, but drier intervals and glimpses of sunshine are likely. Cloud cover could vary, creating a mix of brighter spells and cloudier patches toward evening. Breezes remain moderate, keeping conditions fairly comfortable.
