Today, Monday, February 2, brings partly cloudy skies in Aberystwyth, with no rain expected. Temperatures near 8°C, while winds remain lively. This local weather forecast indicates comfortable conditions during midday, although occasional cloud cover may linger. Sunshine could break through at times, creating a mild feeling outdoors.
Tomorrow could turn wet, with patchy rain in the morning and drizzle persisting. Temperatures about 5°C mean a chill in the wind, and skies remain mostly grey. Showers may ease later, but blustery gusts keep things brisk. Occasional clearer spells are possible toward evening.
Wednesday might start drizzly before turning a bit brighter. Temperatures near 7°C, though light rain could reappear around midday. Winds should feel calmer compared to previous days, offering brief moments of sunshine. Patchy cloud cover lingers, but any rain is likely to move away by late afternoon.
Thursday looks generally dry and partly cloudy, with temperatures about 8°C. Winds remain noticeable, yet occasional sunshine offers pleasant highlights. The forecast suggests minimal chance of rain, keeping conditions comfortable throughout. Skies may clear further by midday, brightening the region just enough to offset the lingering breeze.
Friday brings overcast skies and cooler air, with temperatures near 3°C. Patchy rain might develop later, making it feel even chillier. Winds stay strong, maintaining a brisk feel for much of the day. This local weather forecast suggests a dip in warmth carries into this weekend, so expect conditions to remain subdued. Occasional breaks in the cloud may still appear, offering limited brightness between showers.
