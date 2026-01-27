Today, Tuesday, January 27 in Aberystwyth looks damp, with steady rain set to persist throughout daytime hours. Temperatures near 9°C are expected, dropping to about 5°C by late evening. Breezes might stir up cloudy bursts, while occasional drizzle could break into heavier rain. Everyone should anticipate wet conditions. Showers remain likely overnight.
Tomorrow, Wednesday should bring cloudy skies, offering some sunny spells. Temperatures about 8°C may feel fresher in the morning, with lows near 3°C. Light wind and minimal risk of rain create a calmer setting. Skies might remain bright, letting in flashes of sunshine through scattered cloud. Warmer pockets might surface.
Thursday promises some cloud coverage and patchy rain. Temperatures near 7°C during daytime, dropping to about 4°C overnight. Occasional drizzle is possible, so keep an eye on local skies. A few drier periods could appear between showers, though rain might return at intervals. Gentle evening breezes may linger.
Friday brings a brisk spell of moderate rain throughout much of the day. Temperatures near 8°C and lows about 5°C are on the cards. Intermittent gusts may accompany showers, with the possibility of steady rain into the evening. Cloudy skies could linger, limiting any clear spells. Brief lulls are possible.
This weekend could start with patchy rain on Saturday. Temperatures hovering near 8°C by afternoon and around 5°C overnight add mildness to the air. Occasional drizzle might occur, but some brighter intervals are likely. Cloud coverage will vary, potentially allowing glimpses of sunshine amid passing showers. Winds stay mostly moderate.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.