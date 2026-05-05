Today, Tuesday, May 5, brings partly cloudy weather with sunshine breaking through at times. Temperatures reach about 12°C, with minimal chance of rain during early hours. Skies clear up by midday, offering brighter conditions. Breezes stay moderate, so expect a mild day overall in Aberystwyth. Cloud cover diminishes gradually by late afternoon.
Tomorrow should see passing showers and occasional cloudy patches. Morning clouds remain thick, but expect occasional breaks by midday. Temperatures near 12°C again, but wet spells become more frequent in the afternoon. Lighter winds provide calmer conditions, though the risk of drizzle remains. Some clouds might linger, so chance of dryness is slim during the day.
Thursday may bring a mix of rain and brief dry intervals. Temperatures will hover around 12°C, with persistent showers. Mornings start grey, but the skies could brighten later on. Humidity stays moderate, and breezes remain gentle throughout, ensuring typical spring weather for this date. Evening might stay fairly damp.
Friday introduces heavier rain across much of the daytime. Temperatures climb to about 15°C, though showers might get intense. Occasional breaks in the clouds could offer limited sun. Winds often pick up, creating brisk moments in exposed areas. Expect continued wet conditions as the day progresses. Nighttime may still feature rainfall.
This weekend promises moderate rain on Saturday, with temperatures near 16°C. Drizzle may turn into steadier showers later. Intervals of overcast sky are likely, but a few patches of dryness might emerge. Sunday’s outlook remains unsettled, keeping the pattern of dampness around.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.