Today, Wednesday, December 10, sees patchy rain in local spots, with temperatures near 10°C. Showers remain likely throughout the day, so expect brief spells of drizzle. Clouds will hang around, but the rain might occasionally ease off. In Aberystwyth, breezy conditions may add a slight chill to the air.
Tomorrow brings a cloudier outlook, with temperatures about 11°C in the afternoon. Light rain is possible, but not guaranteed. The morning could start grey, and occasional drizzle might appear mid-day. Overall, the skies remain mostly overcast, keeping the day feeling slightly cooler despite a mild breeze.
Friday looks cooler at about 8°C, with steady rain expected. Showers could intensify at times, making the afternoon especially wet. Clouds dominate the sky, though the rain may lessen occasionally. The day stays fresh, and brief clear moments could appear between scattered downpours.
Saturday sees temperatures near 11°C and moderate rain settling in. Drizzle can persist well into the evening, keeping the air damp. Intermittent rain remains the key theme, with heavier bursts picking up at times. Wind gusts may pick up pace, but no significant breaks in the clouds are forecast.
This weekend continues into Sunday with near 11°C and further moderate rain. Showers linger during the day, along with persistent cloud cover. Occasional lighter spells may break through, but wet conditions still hold the spotlight. Overall, the forecast indicates a damp stretch, with more drizzle likely into the late evening hours. Winds could remain gusty through Sunday night, adding to the unsettled vibe.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.