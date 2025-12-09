Heavy rain is set to dominate this Tuesday, December 9, in Aberystwyth, with consistent downpours from morning through evening. Gusty winds could add chill, and occasionally drizzle could pop up between heavier bursts, leaving conditions soggy throughout most of the day. Temperatures near 13°C will feel mild. Expect persistent puddles.
Patchy rain looks likely tomorrow, with temperatures near 10°C offering a cooler shift. Some occasional cloud breaks could brighten midday, but damp skies remain probable. Winds ease off compared to today, gently reducing blustery feel. Lingering drips by evening might keep the ground moist well into the night. Expect dryness.
Light showers may persist on Thursday, though heavier bursts look less likely. Temperatures about 10°C should hold steady, promising a milder day. Skies might stay mostly grey, but any rain remains minimal compared to earlier spells. Breezes remain moderate, offering a relatively calm period before further changes. Expect brief respite.
Moderate downpours are set for Friday, with temperatures near 9°C bringing a chill. Afternoon pockets of rain might be intense, though breaks could appear briefly. Wind speeds rise, making the air feel cooler. Evening hours may see intermittent showers returning, so expect a notably damp finish and no dryness overnight.
This weekend looks showery once again, with temperatures about 8°C and rainfall. Light drizzle could mix with heavier spells, keeping the day feeling cool. Breezes remain mildly supportive, yet enough to carry damp conditions into the evening. Overnight hours may hold showers, hinting this rainy pattern continues. Occasional gusts persist.
This article was automatically generated
