Today, Sunday, December 7, brings bursts of moderate rain and consistent drizzle. Temperatures near 13°C and lows around 7°C keep conditions mild. Local weather remains wet through much of the day, with showers tapering off later. Moist conditions linger into tomorrow, extending a damp forecast.
Moderate rain returns on Monday, with temperatures around 11°C. Drizzle could intensify briefly in the morning, but heavier bursts are unlikely. Showers persist into the afternoon, though occasional cloudy spells might break the damp pattern. Local weather stays unsettled the following day, ensuring wet conditions remain a big feature.
Unsettled conditions carry on Tuesday, featuring moderate rain and brief drier moments. Temperatures hover near 13°C, offering a milder feel. Local conditions remain grey for much of the daylight hours, with drizzle reducing slightly by evening. Tomorrow continues the damp trend, reinforcing local rainfall as a recurring theme.
Patchy rain surfaces early on Wednesday, with fewer showers toward late afternoon. Temperatures stay about 10°C, maintaining a cooler but manageable day. Any lingering drizzle should fade by nightfall, though clouds persist. Local weather remains changeable, hinting at occasional dryness. Tomorrow keeps conditions unsettled, ensuring minimal sunshine.
Mostly cloudy skies linger on Thursday, with minimal rain. Temperatures sit near 10°C. Conditions appear stable, offering a slightly quieter forecast across areas, including Aberystwyth. Overcast remains throughout the day, meaning prolonged dryness likely extends into this weekend. Any drizzle stays minimal, setting the tone for the rest of the week. Winds remain light, ensuring no major change in overall conditions.
This article was automatically generated
