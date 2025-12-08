Today, Monday, December 8, in Aberystwyth, moderate rain sweeps through from morning until night, delivering widespread wet conditions across the region. Temperatures near 11°C keep things mild, while occasional downpours could lead to soggy roads. Brief lighter spells may appear, but clouds will dominate throughout the day.
Tomorrow heavy rain intensifies, bringing strong gusts that whip through the area. Temperatures about 13°C may offer a slightly warmer feel, yet downpours remain relentless, turning streets slick. The windy conditions add to the unsettled weather, so consistent rainfall is likely to dominate for most of the day.
The day is set to remain showery, with patchy rain nearby and occasional drizzle interrupting any brief sun. Temperatures near 10°C feel modest, yet dampness persists under cloudy skies. Intervals of lighter rain might appear, but overall, persistent moisture ensures few completely dry spells during daytime hours.
Another day leans toward partly cloudy conditions, though a stray drizzle could still emerge now and then. Temperatures about 10°C will feel cool, but not chilly enough to escape the occasional mild burst. Clouds may break occasionally, revealing glimpses of sunshine that brighten an otherwise subdued sky.
The day after that sees moderate rain make a forceful comeback, maintaining a repetitive cycle of showers and cloud cover. Temperatures near 10°C keep it relatively mild, though soggy weather could create a cool sensation. Skies appear grey for much of the time, with rainfall punctuating any calmer intervals. Bursts of drizzle might surface in the evening, keeping the atmosphere damp.
This article was automatically generated
