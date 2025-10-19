Today, Sunday, October 19, sees moderate rain with temperatures near 15°C and lows about 11°C. Skies look cloudy for most of the day, and drizzle could appear at intervals. Aberystwyth in particular experiences persistent showers as breezes remain noticeable.
Tomorrow maintains rainy conditions, boasting about 14°C at its peak and near 11°C overnight. Light showers keep the ground damp, and occasional bursts of drizzle are likely throughout the afternoon. Winds feel gentler, though cloud cover remains consistent.
Tuesday looks unsettled again, bringing moderate rain and temperatures close to 12°C, dipping to about 10°C later. Persistent wet weather might intensify at times, with patches of drizzle breaking up heavier showers. Some brighter spells may emerge briefly, but overall dampness dominates.
Wednesday introduces patchy rain, with highs near 12°C and lows about 9°C. Conditions stay mostly cloudy and periods of drizzle could materialise, making for a soggy feel. Wind remains moderate, and short dry intervals might appear before fresh showers redevelop.
Thursday follows a similar trend, offering moderate rain and temperatures near 12°C, dropping to about 9°C overnight. Showers become frequent, coupled with brisk breezes. Cloud cover stays thick, and any clearer breaks are short-lived, ensuring most areas remain under damp conditions.
The rest of the week appears just as unsettled. This weekend could hold further rain, with temperatures hovering near 10°C. Cloudiness is expected to persist, and occasional showers might puncture any brief drier moments. Overall, wet conditions look set to linger without much respite. Breezy spells may also possibly continue.
This article was automatically generated
