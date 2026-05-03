Thursday brings another round of unsettled weather, with temperatures near 11°C. Showers persist through much of the day, occasionally becoming heavier. Cloud layers stay thick, limiting any sunshine. Steadier drizzle may develop by evening, adding to the damp conditions. This week’s varied forecast around Aberystwyth hints at a springlike pattern, as calm interludes give way to rain episodes. Final moments of the week could see lingering clouds and mild breezes.