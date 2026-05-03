Today, Sunday, May 3, brings patchy rain with occasional light drizzle. Temperatures near 14°C will likely stay mild, but rain could linger into the evening. Cloudy conditions dominate, so expect limited sunny spells. Showers remain possible, keeping the day damp for this weather forecast.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain again, with intervals of overcast skies. Temperatures near 13°C but dropping to about 9°C overnight. Light showers could appear in the afternoon, though transitions to drier spells may break up the clouds. Conditions remain unsettled as occasional cloud breaks appear.
Tuesday promises more mixed weather with occasional sunny spells early on. Temperatures about 12°C bring a fresh sensation, with possible showers in the afternoon. Patchy rain might arrive later, but dry periods could offer breaks from the damp conditions. A light breeze continues through the day.
Wednesday looks cooler, with temperatures near 10°C and rain likely at times. Cloud cover dominates, though occasional brighter moments are possible. Showers remain scattered, keeping the forecast unsettled. A slight increase in gusts may arise, but the main story is patchy drizzle alternating with calmer skies.
Thursday brings another round of unsettled weather, with temperatures near 11°C. Showers persist through much of the day, occasionally becoming heavier. Cloud layers stay thick, limiting any sunshine. Steadier drizzle may develop by evening, adding to the damp conditions. This week’s varied forecast around Aberystwyth hints at a springlike pattern, as calm interludes give way to rain episodes. Final moments of the week could see lingering clouds and mild breezes.
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