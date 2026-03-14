Today, Saturday, March 14, brings patchy rain across many areas, with temperatures near 8°C and occasional light drizzle after midday. Showers could linger on and off throughout the day, so expect limited sunshine, frequent cloudy spells, and a gentle breeze picking up in the afternoon.

Tomorrow’s forecast remains unsettled for Sunday, as patchy rain continues and temperatures hover about 9°C. Some spots could see heavier bursts of rain early on, but occasional breaks might let a few rays of sunshine peek through. Any clearer intervals are likely to be brief.

More changeable weather arrives Monday, featuring intermittent showers and overcast skies. Temperatures stay near 9°C, keeping things chilly, with a chance of light drizzle in the late morning. Although drier pockets may emerge, grey clouds appear set to dominate, limiting any significant sunny spells.

Extra clouds on Tuesday maintain a damp feel, with scattered rain likely through much of the day. Conditions remain breezy, though temperatures climb about 12°C, making it slightly milder than previous days. In Aberystwyth, these unsettled conditions may persist, yet late evening could offer a brief lull in rainfall.

A brighter forecast emerges Wednesday as sunshine dominates the skies, with temperatures rising near 14°C. Only minimal rain is predicted, ensuring a more pleasant outlook than earlier days. The air may feel comfortable, and mostly clear conditions are on the cards, setting the stage for a mild midweek scenario. Wind stays light, promoting calmer weather overall. Clearer skies are likely into the evening, offering periods of brightness.

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