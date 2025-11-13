In the days that follow, stable weather patterns look likely. Dry intervals extend across midweek, keeping skies mostly clear. Temperatures linger near single digits, hovering close to 6°C by day and nearing 2°C at night. Minimal wind means less chill in the air, making for calm conditions overall. Any chance of rain remains low, so no major downpours are expected. Mild sunshine breaks through whenever clouds appear thin, ensuring a relaxed forecast scenario until the next shift in patterns arrives.