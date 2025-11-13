Today, Thursday, November 13, brings patchy rain in Aberystwyth. Conditions look mostly cloudy, with temperatures near 12°C and overnight lows hovering around 10°C. Occasional drier spells could pop up, but showers remain likely through much of the afternoon and evening.
Tomorrow sees heavy rain continuing throughout the day. Temperatures reach about 8°C and dip to near 5°C later on. Strong winds could make conditions feel brisk, so expect damp and gusty moments.
This weekend begins with Saturday bringing patchy rain. Daytime readings hover about 8°C, while lows sit near 5°C. Cloud cover remains moderate, and light showers might surface now and then, creating a cool but not overly wet atmosphere.
A dry and bright spell arrives Sunday, offering a sunny stretch for most of the day. Temperatures peak near 7°C, with lows about 2°C. Breezes accentuate a crisp feel.
A sunny outlook carries over Monday. Daytime highs hover around 6°C, and evenings drop to near 2°C. Clear conditions remain dominant, making it a forecast with mild winds and steady skies.
In the days that follow, stable weather patterns look likely. Dry intervals extend across midweek, keeping skies mostly clear. Temperatures linger near single digits, hovering close to 6°C by day and nearing 2°C at night. Minimal wind means less chill in the air, making for calm conditions overall. Any chance of rain remains low, so no major downpours are expected. Mild sunshine breaks through whenever clouds appear thin, ensuring a relaxed forecast scenario until the next shift in patterns arrives.
This article was automatically generated
