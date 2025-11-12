In Aberystwyth, today is Wednesday, November 12, bringing moderate rain through much of the day. Temperatures about 14°C might keep things mild, though lingering showers are expected. Downpours could appear at times, so clouds will dominate. Breezes stay moderate, adding a slight chill beneath the grey skies. Conditions remain unsettled well into the evening.
Tomorrow features patchy rain with highs near 13°C throughout the morning and afternoon. Clouds remain prominent, but heavier showers might ease off by midday. No snowfall in sight, and gentle winds could bring momentary breaks from the drizzle, although damp conditions are likely overall. Morning drizzle might occasionally pause, offering brief dry spells.
Friday turns significantly cooler with moderate rain likely. Temperatures hover about 8°C, and strong breezes could make it feel chillier. Drizzle may linger into late afternoon, potentially mixing with heavier bursts. Cloud cover should remain thick, and no improvement is expected for most of the day. Short bursts of dryness could still appear during calmer moments.
Saturday looks drier with mostly cloudy skies overhead. Temperatures near 8°C keep conditions crisp, yet rain appears to hold off. Winds are calmer compared to earlier in the week, and occasional bright spells may surface during the day, providing a temporary break from preceding showers. Late afternoon might reveal a few brighter intervals to boost visibility.
This weekend continues with Sunday offering sunny intervals. Temperatures stand near 8°C, maintaining crisp conditions. Light winds accompany the clear skies, and clouds look less dominant. No rain is on the horizon, keeping the final day of this forecast calm from dawn until dusk.
This article was automatically generated
