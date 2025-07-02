Today, Wednesday, July 2, sees sunny conditions for much of the day with only occasional clouds. In Aberystwyth, temperatures near 15°C and a mild breeze create a pleasant feel. Rain stays minimal until late evening, when a patchy shower could appear. Overnight lows sit about 11°C under mostly clear skies.
Rain becomes more noticeable tomorrow, with occasional showers across the region. Temperatures near 15°C keep things mild, though you may see brief sunny spells breaking through. Light wind makes conditions feel fresh, and overnight lows hover about 10°C, offering a cool break from daytime moisture. Expected humidity remains moderate throughout.
Expect fewer clouds on Friday, along with temperatures reaching near 17°C in the afternoon. Rain may appear later, but dryness dominates much of the day. Slightly stronger winds blow through, yet overall conditions feel comfortable. Morning temperatures hover about 11°C, giving way to a mild evening. Sunset remains fairly bright.
This weekend starts with heavy rain on Saturday, delivering persistent downpours much of the day. Temperatures stand near 16°C, so things remain mild despite the wet weather. Strong gusts occasionally push through, making conditions breezy. Evening sees moisture lingering, while overnight dips hover about 13°C in continuing showers. Expect widespread puddles.
Steady rainfall continues Sunday, although intensity looks lighter. Temperatures peak near 15°C, offering a cool close to the weekend. Gusty winds persist, but occasional sunny intervals can break through the clouds. Night-time conditions settle about 12°C, with patchy showers often possible in some areas before the new week. Breaks likely.
This article was automatically generated
