Today (Friday, December 5) in Aberystwyth brings moderate rain throughout the day. Early hours started with drizzle, leading into steady rainfall later. Temperatures near 10°C and occasional gusty winds make for a soggy forecast. Grey skies persist, though brief lighter spells might occur between showers. Expect continuing damp conditions tonight.
Tomorrow remains grey with moderate rain expected. Temperatures about 10°C keep things mild, while skies hang heavy. Occasional downpours could intensify through midday and linger into evening. Drizzle likely later on, so a damp outlook continues. A brisk breeze might pick up, ensuring unsettled weather overnight. Expect showers after dusk.
Sunday brings more clouds with moderate rain likely, pushing temperatures near 12°C. Morning might start calmer, but drizzle quickly returns, turning heavier by midday. Late afternoon could see a brief drop in showers, yet windy spells remain possible. Evening stays wet, ensuring conditions remain unsettled throughout the final weekend hours.
Monday continues the wet trend as moderate rain persists, with temperatures about 11°C. Drizzle interspersed with heavier bursts may develop from morning to late evening. Overcast skies dominate, although sporadic breaks might appear briefly. The breeze looks moderate, maintaining a damp environment. Showers remain frequent, reinforcing the overall unsettled forecast.
Tuesday appears even wetter, with heavy rain forecast and temperatures near 13°C. Early hours should bring drizzle, evolving into consistent downpours by midday. Later in the afternoon, conditions might ease to steadier rainfall. Clouds stay thick, limiting any sunny intervals. Persistent dampness dominates into the night, keeping the region soggy.
This article was automatically generated
