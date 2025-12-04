Today, Thursday, December 4, in Aberystwyth features cloudy skies from morning onward, with drizzle turning to patchy rain by the afternoon. Temperatures near 7°C bring a cool touch, and occasional showers persist into the evening. Skies remain grey, leaving limited scope for brighter breaks, keeping the overall weather damp.
Tomorrow sees heavier rainfall, with downpours dominating the morning forecast and continuing into late afternoon. Temperatures about 11°C feel milder than today, yet wet conditions remain a strong theme. Gustier winds accompany the showers, offering little respite throughout the day. Evening hours bring pockets of drizzle that linger on, maintaining a persistent dampness.
Saturday continues the unsettled weather, as moderate rain lingers from dawn until nighttime. Temperatures near 11°C keep the air slightly warmer, though showers appear intermittently. Occasional breaks in the clouds might emerge, but bursts of drizzle often return. Conditions remain changeable, ensuring frequent wet spells across much of the region.
Sunday maintains a similar pattern, with moderate rain persisting through much of the day. Temperatures about 12°C create relatively mild conditions for early December. Showers shift from steady rainfall in the morning to lighter drizzle by afternoon. Any drier interludes tend to be brief, as fresh bouts of wet weather move in sporadically.
Monday sees patchy rain returning, though intensity stays lower than earlier days. Temperatures near 10°C keep the air cool, while clouds remain dominant. Brief calmer spells may appear, yet drizzle could return before dusk. The forecast stays generally unsettled, with overcast conditions and showers lingering.
