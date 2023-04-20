Letter to the Editor: Readers will be sad to hear of the recent passing of Ron Owen, former Public Relations Officer of British Rail at Stoke on Trent.
He saved many Cambrian Lines railwaymen’s jobs. In January 1970 he formed the Vale of Rheidol Railway Supporters’ Association to keep the VoR in BR ownership as it was going to be sold to a private consortium which would have led to a number of existing BR staff being redundant.
VORRSA gave much support to the VoR until 1989 and acknowledged the efforts the BR staff made to keep it going at a time it was under threat of closure. It was very difficult for them whilst doing their best to ensure its viability when those above them were trying to close it.
Chris Magner, Bridgnorth Editor’s note: Rest in peace, Ron.