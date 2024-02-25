Aber Town grabbed a huge point away to Penybont on Friday night thanks to Mark Cadwallader’s 90th minute header, which equalised an earlier header from Ryan Reynolds seven minutes into the second half.
The visitors were under the cosh for large periods of the second half but showed grit and determination to drag themselves out of a hole when it really mattered.
It wasn’t enough to keep them out of the drop zone though as relegation rivals Pontypridd United beat bottom-of-the-table Colwyn Bay 4-0 the following day which saw the Seasiders drop into the bottom two.
The Black and Greens went into action on a wintry cold and rainy night in Bridgend and made a good fight of the first half. Elliot Richards fired wide for Bont early on, but then Iwan Lewis also had a sighter which drifted wide from distance.
Zac Hartley dispossessed Kane Owen down the right in a great position but the home defence recovered to clear, then at the other end the ever reliable Dave Jones rushed out of his goal to deny Keyon Reffell a shot from a promising position.
A series of free kicks and long throws promised chances for the visitors, but in vain, and at the other end Dan Griffiths turned smartly but shot wide.
Billy Kirkman then went on a mazy run for Aber but shot over the bar, and the visitors repelled a late corner to go in full value for a half time draw.
The second half was a different story with Penybont taking control and penning Aber back into their half for long periods. Owen’s free kick was nodded home at the near post by Reynolds and the fight was on for Aber to stay in the game.
Man mountain Louis Bradford blocked an attempt at the near post, and Reynolds curled an effort just wide, as did Lewys Ware soon afterwards.
The valiant visiting defence dealt with yet more inswinging Kane corners, then Griffiths found space down the left, but his attempt also floated wide.
Manager Anthony Williams changed tactics, bringing on Jonathan Evans and Alex Darlington for a more attacking shape and Evans had a shot blocked as the Greens hopes of a recovery flickered.
Bradford superbly cleared off the line with minutes left and just as it looked like all hope had gone, the effervescent Hartley won a corner down the right. When Darlington’s delivery was headed straight to Liam Walsh on the edge of the area, the ex Penybont midfielder unleashed a goalbound effort which the Green Goalpoacher Cadwallader flicked some eyebrows at to deceive Adam Przybek and score right in front of a sizeable and rowdy Aber following at the clubhouse end: cue delirium!
Amazingly there was still time after the four minutes of injury time for Darlington to win and take another corner, with Cadwallader nodding just wide at the back post, and for Penybont to threaten with a last-gasp effort which Jones saved calmly, and the game ended in an honourable draw which felt a bit like a win for the valiant visitors.
Comebacks like this are what survival are made of and although Town have definitely played better this season, this result away to the Play Off favourites was huge for Williams’ men.
The Seasiders return to Park Avenue on Saturday as Barry Town United come to Ceredigion for a 2.30pm kick off.
Report: ATFC