Well what a few days it has been for little old Aber Town Women. I’m “proud as punch” as Kel Tom once said. After being favourites to be relegated at the start of the season, top four is a dream. Everyone doubted us… again…. but we always knew what we were capable of.
If you’ve not seen the fantastic job the girls have done over the last 12 days then you’re missing out.
From winning against Cardiff Met midweek. To taking a point off Swansea. To finally securing top 4 with a point against TNS. 700+ people watched our girls make a massive statement on the big stage.
I can’t be prouder of every single person that has contributed to this fantastic phase one.
From coaching staff to people behind the scenes to the fans to the girls themselves. I think we proved a lot of people wrong in a short space of time.
For us as a club, top four means so much. Most importantly, it ensures we will be playing in the Genero Adran Premier next season. But also the experience our young squad will gain from mixing with the “big boys”, Cardiff City, Swansea and Wrexham.
These clubs all have massive catchment areas, financial backing and big club pulls. For all this, I wouldn’t change our local player philosophy for the world. Every single player cares for our club and our community.
I for one cannot wait to see what our young squad can do.
Our girls have proven that they are plenty good enough to compete against these teams, so please come down and support the girls every opportunity you get.
Our next game is away to Felinheli in the Genero Adran Trophy. A win in this competition will mean, an exciting fixture against Cardiff City in the semi-final.
Phase 2 starts on 10 March. Keep your eyes peeled as fixtures will be released soon.